Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles

Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US.

Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley.

The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of B-ON’s trucks is expected to begin later this year. Full-scale production will begin in 2024.