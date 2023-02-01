© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM PST
moreno-valley-smog_arman-thanvir-800_0.jpg
Arman Thanvir for EarthJustice
/

Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US.

Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley.

The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of B-ON’s trucks is expected to begin later this year. Full-scale production will begin in 2024.

