Riverside County pilots program for pregnant women

Riverside University Health System — Medical Center in Moreno Valley has joined the program led by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative to promote the use of low-dose aspirin to prevent preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is a serious condition that causes high blood pressure and organ injury in pregnant women.

The Medical Center is one of five hospitals chosen to help pilot the program. Educational materials that promote the use of low-dose aspirin will be handed out to pregnant women.

The program will run throughout 2023. Researchers will analyze data gathered from the program to show that the initiative is effective at reducing preeclampsia rates in Riverside County.

Black women are more likely than women of any other race to develop preeclampsia. A special focus of the program will be eliminating health disparities experienced by Black women.