Rep. Norma Torres on the historic Speaker of the House vote

Congress will reconvene today at noon eastern time to continue the marathon of voting for the Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support to win the speakership after three rounds of voting. This is the first time in a century that a speaker hasn’t been picked during the first vote. House members cannot be sworn in until a new speaker is chosen and frustrations are mounting.

Pomona Congresswoman Norma Torres said in a tweet on Tuesday, “Kevin McCarthy has given up everything to be speaker including his soul.”

“He has wanted the speaker's position for so long, he moved into the office, and now he can't figure out how to stay there,” said Torres.

Despite her frustration, Torres says the unity of the 212 Democratic members of Congress who have rallied their support around New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries gives her hope.