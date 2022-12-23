© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM PST
inland-empire-valley-sunset-san-bernardino-mountains.jpg

A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate.

San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga also made the list.

Link to WalletHub 2022 Neediest Cities list: https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-highest-and-lowest-population-in-need/8795

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument