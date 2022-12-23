Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire

A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate.

San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga also made the list.

Link to WalletHub 2022 Neediest Cities list: https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-highest-and-lowest-population-in-need/8795