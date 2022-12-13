© 2022 91.9 KVCR

News

Chino is a boomtown

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST
Wikimedia Commons
SmartAssets.com reviewed growth data for almost 500 United States cities. Chino was ranked number 10.

Population growth, income, GDP, business, housing growth and changes in unemployment were all factored into the report. Chino’s population is about 93 thousand people. It is expected to grow to 140 thousand by 2040.

Chino residents have experienced a 42 percent increase in median household income since 2017.

The Chino Valley is known for its fertile agricultural history. According to city officials, the motto “Everything grows in Chino” still applies today.

Madison Aument
