California Assemblymember introduces a bill to counteract high cost of living

Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson introduced the bill this week. AB11 aims to find solutions to the high cost of living in California by 2026.

The bill would create the Affordable California Commission. The commission will study the causes and effects of the rising cost of living in California and develop solutions to make it a more affordable place to live.

According to the US Census Bureau, the cost of living in California has contributed to a higher percentage of residents living in poverty than any other state.

AB 11 is the first bill to be introduced from a package of legislation planned by Assemblymember Jackson to address issues like cost of living, poverty and systemic racism.