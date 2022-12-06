Assembly District 47 is still too close to call

The race for Assembly District 47 between Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis is the closest California Assembly Race in 28 years according to the California State Library.

As of Monday, the candidates were separated by a mere 39 votes. Wallis is in the lead.

District 47 straddles both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. That means that both counties are responsible for tallying votes in this race. Riverside County certified its election results last week. But San Bernardino County is still chipping away at the remaining ballots.

“And our final vote count will be released when we certify the election on December 8. The last date to request a recount in San Bernardino County is December 13," said Melissa Eickman, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.

A California election law says a contest that’s shared by multiple counties can request a recount five days after the last date for counties to certify results.

Wallis could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Holstege said out of respect for every voter, they will not be making a decision about a recount until all the votes are tallied.