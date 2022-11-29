© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Stand Up to Cancer is encouraging lung cancer screenings

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States. Lung cancers do not only affect smokers.

Small cell lung-cancer is a fast- growing type of lung cancer. When detected early, before it spreads, patients have more treatment options that can significantly increase survival outcomes.

Black Americans are 18 percent less likely to be diagnosed early and Latinos are 16% less likely than white Americans.

Ask your healthcare provider about what screening options may be best for you.

Visit standuptocancer.org/lung to learn more.

