Ontario man pleads guilty to series of Planned Parenthood drive-bys

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST
Planned Parenthood women's health organization
Andrew Burton
/
Getty Images
The Planned Parenthood women's health organization has come under fire from Republicans after an undercover video allegedly showed a Planned Parenthood executive discussing selling cells from aborted fetuses.

Richard Royden Chamberlin admitted to firing BB guns at a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena almost a dozen times.

The drive-by shootings happened at least 11 times between 2020 and 2021. He also admitted to carrying a .22-caliber handgun during one of the attacks.

Chamberlin pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and ammunition in a federal court.

In his plea agreement, Chamberlain said he intentionally conducted the attacks to interfere with the facility because it was providing reproductive health services including abortion.

Madison Aument
