© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Officials warn Silverwood Lake visitors to avoid contact with water

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM PST
FL_Silverwood_Lake-4264.jpg
Florence Low/California Dept. of Water Resources
/
California Dept. of Water Resources
This aerial view looks west toward Silverwood Lake nestled in the San Bernardino National Forest, formed by the 249 foot high Cedar Springs Dam. The reservoir provides regulatory and emergency storage, and helps firm deliveries to users along the East Branch Aqueduct of the California State Water Project. It also provides recreation, and assures continuity of discharges through Devil Canyon Powerplant. Photo taken May 9, 2014. Florence Low / California Department of Water Resources

The warning advisory was put in place on Monday due to a bloom of blue-green algae.

Officials are warning residents to avoid contact with water at Silverwood Lake. Blue-green algae poses a variety of health risks including rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold and flu-like symptoms.

Pets are especially susceptible because they drink the lake water and lick their fur after being in the lake.

Do not cook, drink or wash dishes with surface water from the lake. Common water purification techniques will not remove toxins from the water. Avoid swimming, wading and jet-skiing. Boating is still allowed.

If you, a pet or someone else comes in contact with the algae-contaminated water, seek immediate medical attention. Also make sure to contact the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument