© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

California statewide election results are coming in with some expected outcomes

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM PST
gavin_newsom.jpg
ANDREW NIXON / CAPITAL PUBLIC RADIO
/

With unofficial election results updating every few hours, it looks like Democrats have a clean sweep in the statewide races. 

Governor Gavin Newsom has been declared the victor of his race for a second term as California governor against Republican challenger Brian Dahle. This will be Newsom’s final term as governor due to California’s term limits. 

It also looks like Alex Padilla is winning his bid for US Senator. Padilla was originally appointed to the role by Governor Newsom in 2021 when then-senator Kamala Harris became vice president. 

Eleni Kounalakis is well ahead for lieutenant governor… As is Rob Bonta for Attorney General, Shirley N. Weber for Secretary of State, Fiona Ma for Treasurer and Malia Cohen for Controller.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument