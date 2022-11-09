California statewide election results are coming in with some expected outcomes

With unofficial election results updating every few hours, it looks like Democrats have a clean sweep in the statewide races.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been declared the victor of his race for a second term as California governor against Republican challenger Brian Dahle. This will be Newsom’s final term as governor due to California’s term limits.

It also looks like Alex Padilla is winning his bid for US Senator. Padilla was originally appointed to the role by Governor Newsom in 2021 when then-senator Kamala Harris became vice president.

Eleni Kounalakis is well ahead for lieutenant governor… As is Rob Bonta for Attorney General, Shirley N. Weber for Secretary of State, Fiona Ma for Treasurer and Malia Cohen for Controller.