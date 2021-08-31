Chaparral Fire and South Fire Both At Least 50% Contained

@FirePhoto101 Cal Fire official looking at a map with two officers from the Riverside County Sheriff.

Firefighters have gained more containment on the Chaparral Fire, which is southwest of Murrieta and Temecula. Mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, but there remains a warning as residents are encouraged still to stay away.

Brooke Nunez of Cal Fire San Diego County said on their Twitter page that Firefighters completed handline around the entire perimeter of the fire. They’re also working on completing hose lays that help apply water to potential hot spots.

Evacuations for the South Fire by Lytle Creek remain lifted, with no new fire growth occurring over the last few days.

