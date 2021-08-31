© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Chaparral Fire and South Fire Both At Least 50% Contained

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 31, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT
Firefighter fighting the Chapparal Fire near Murrieta and Temecula.

The Chaparral Fire is now 50% contained and has burned 1,427 acres. The South Fire is 65% contained and has burned 819 acres.

Cal Fire official looking at a map with two officers from the Riverside County Sheriff.

Firefighters have gained more containment on the Chaparral Fire, which is southwest of Murrieta and Temecula. Mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, but there remains a warning as residents are encouraged still to stay away.

Brooke Nunez of Cal Fire San Diego County said on their Twitter page that Firefighters completed handline around the entire perimeter of the fire. They’re also working on completing hose lays that help apply water to potential hot spots.

Evacuations for the South Fire by Lytle Creek remain lifted, with no new fire growth occurring over the last few days.

