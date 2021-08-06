California Redistricting Commissioner Ray Kennedy Discusses IE Community Meeting

On July 31st, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission held an online forum for Residents of Riverside and San Bernardino County to give their input. The commission has 14 individuals and is made up of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. The group is tasked with the responsibility of redrawing state and congressional districts based on 2020 census data.

One of those commissioners is J. Ray Kennedy. He's an Inland Empire resident and has worked in the field of international electoral assistance since 1990. He spoke with KVCR about the commission and what some of their goals with.

When asked about who showed up to the July 31st meeting, Commissioner Kennedy said, "People are getting interested in this, but the interests is probably graded around areas where there are currently district boundaries. We didn't hear anything really from people out in Needles or the far northeastern corner of San Bernardino County, necessarily. Maybe because they feel like district boundaries aren't going to be that relevant?"

The next virtual commission feedback meeting for Riverside and San Bernardino County will be on August 30th, from 4 PM to 8 PM. The link to the meeting can be found on the commission website. On the website, you'll also find a link to the "Draw My CA Community" tool, which allows you to map out your community, share what makes your community unique, and then submit that information to the commission.