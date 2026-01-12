1/12 KVCR Midday News: Rob Bonta will not seek run for Governor; Honduran man dies in ICE custody in Indio

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he will not be running for governor this year … ending months of speculation around one of the state’s top Democrats. KQED

2. A 68-year-old undocumented man has died while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, federal officials confirmed. KVCR.

3. Protests continued against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement over the weekend. Hundreds of people gathered at street corners in Fontana, Redlands, and San Bernardino to denounce ICE for the deaths of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good and 42-year-old Keith Porter. IECN.

4. A union representing health care workers at three Inland Empire hospitals has reached a tentative contract agreement with KPC Health. City News Service.

5. The labor union that represents service workers at the University of California says while the UC is reporting huge revenue gains, it’s failing to address low wages and poor working conditions. KVCR.