© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/12 KVCR Midday News: Rob Bonta will not seek run for Governor; Honduran man dies in ICE custody in Indio

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 12, 2026 at 2:21 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he will not be running for governor this year … ending months of speculation around one of the state’s top Democrats. KQED

2. A 68-year-old undocumented man has died while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, federal officials confirmed. KVCR.

3. Protests continued against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement over the weekend. Hundreds of people gathered at street corners in Fontana, Redlands, and San Bernardino to denounce ICE for the deaths of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good and 42-year-old Keith Porter. IECN.

4. A union representing health care workers at three Inland Empire hospitals has reached a tentative contract agreement with KPC Health. City News Service.

5. The labor union that represents service workers at the University of California says while the UC is reporting huge revenue gains, it’s failing to address low wages and poor working conditions. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria