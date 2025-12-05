In Focus with Black Voice News - 9/19/2025

You’re listening to 91.9 KVCR. And this is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we focus on stories you may have missed. I’m Nyla Glover.

In our first story, Black Voice News was proud to report that Michael L. McClellan has become the first African American to hold the position of Associate Superintendent of Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness at Chaffey College in its 142-year history. McClellan is responsible for educational policy, curriculum development, and all of Chaffey's academic programs and related services. He aims to create a culture of aggregated excellence, where everything works together, leading to positive student outcomes. McClellan is also passionate about helping students find scholarships and tuition reimbursement programs to finance their education. He believes that holistically caring for everyone creates a culture on campus where the community cares about one another, and that it trickles down to the students. This article is part of the 2025 Black Voice News Series: Black Leaders in Higher Education in So Cal’s Inland Empire. The series is produced in partnership with the Black Voice Foundation.

In another report, Black Voice News Health Reporter Breanna Reeves reports on an important alliance forged between the states of California, Oregon and Washington. As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, faces drastic changes with the recent resignation of three senior officials, new, restricted vaccine mandates and growing confusion over revised COVID-19 vaccine guidelines, the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington announced the launch of a new, West Coast Health Alliance in response. The three governors participating in this newly formed West Coast Health Alliance, are committed to providing a unified, regional response to the Trump administration’s reconstruction of the CDC and are committed to coordinating health guidelines based on immunization recommendations by respected national medical organizations.

This week in sports, Black Voice News sports reporter Jon Gaede highlighted former Rancho Cucamonga and Ohio State star, quarterback CJ Stroud, return to the Southland, as his Houston Texans played the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Stroud was the NFL’s number two overall draft pick in 2023, and has three seasons under his belt. Stroud threw a phenomenal six touchdown passes for nearly 600 yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, and in the process, led his Ohio State Buckeyes to victory over Utah. Although the Texans lost to the Rams 14-9 at SoFi, Stroud completed 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards and carried the ball five times for 35 yards.

And, in this week’s Keeping it Real, Black Voice News executive editor S. E. Williams weighed in on the fight for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the age of Trump. She defined this fight as a continuation of the fight for civil rights, stressing how boycotts have been used as a powerful tool to express dissent and demand change, Williams reminded readers of activists’ calls for a nationwide boycott of companies that have turned away from their DEIA commitments in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on DEIA and those who support it. The economic power of America’s Black community is expected to reach nearly two trillion dollars by the end of 2025. With this amount of purchasing power, it’s possible these DEIA inspired boycotts can drive a lot of conversations for change.