In Focus with Black Voice News
In Focus with Black Voice News is a timely summary of local news stories you may have missed from the Black Voice News team.

In Focus with Black Voice News - 9/12/2025

KVCR | By Esther Gatica
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:55 PM PDT

You’re listening to 91-9 KVCR. And this is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we focus on stories you may have missed. I’m Esther Gatica.

In the first story I would like to feature this week, Democratic members of Congress have urged the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reverse its guidance that prevents LGBTQ+ students from participating in federal anti-hunger programs, including the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The guidance, which was issued by the Trump administration, removed anti-discrimination protections related to sexual orientation and gender identity in federally funded child nutrition programs, leaving LGBTQ+ students with fewer protections from harassment and discrimination while at school and zero access to food sources that many in this vulnerable community rely on. Democrats in Congress stressed the importance of all students having access to food at school.

Another important national story focuses on Dr. Susan Monarez, the director of the CDC, who was removed from her role after refusing to follow unscientific directives and fire dedicated health experts. Her lawyers accuse the Trump administration of targeting her for protecting the public rather than serving a political agenda. Following her dismissal, three senior officials of the CDC left the agency due to changes to its vaccine advisory board and other vaccine policies. The FDA has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines, but only people over 65 and people with existing health issues will be recommended for the vaccine.

Our next story highlights the implementation of a data-sharing agreement by San Bernardino County to improve care coordination and outcomes for people experiencing homelessness. The initiative will enhance service delivery and break the cycle of individuals facing homelessness cycling through various public systems. The agreement builds upon the county's efforts to address homelessness. These efforts include securing funds to increase sheltering and housing capacity, acquiring motels to provide permanent supportive housing, and unveiling a new Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

In our next feature, we highlight Nathan Angel Urena, a lifelong resident of Moreno Valley, who has announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Moreno Valley City Council. Urena's campaign will focus on public safety, education, and quality-of-life improvements. He plans to strengthen community policing, expand crime prevention programs, improve emergency response times, and partner with schools, nonprofits, and businesses to expand after-school programs, mentorship opportunities, and career pathways for local youth. Urena also plans to focus on infrastructure upgrades, affordable housing, better public transportation, and revitalizing parks and community spaces.

And in this week’s Keeping it Real, Black Voice News executive editor Stephanie Williams asks the question, Is it time to pull the alarm? The op ed warns against the dangers of Donald Trump’s authoritarian approach, which includes attacking and vilifying various groups, like the LGBTQ+ community. Williams draws parallels between Trump’s actions and the Nazi regime’s persecution of homosexuals, highlighting the elimination of federal recognition of transgender people, banning them from the military, and advocating for the right to fire members of the LGBTQ+ community based on their sexual orientation. The article concludes by urging people to pull the alarm and speak out against Trump’s actions, as they are hurting real people and are contrary to the beliefs of the majority of Americans.

To read these and other BVN stories in their entirety, please visit blackvoicenews.com. This segment and collaboration with KVCR is made possible with support from the Inland Empire Journalism Hub & Fund. Until next time, I’m Esther Gatica with Black Voice News.
Esther Gatica
Esther Gatica is a Honduran bilingual writer, playwright, actress, director, and translator. She’s a graduate of Teatro Prometeo from Miami Dade College. She’s also obtained a BFA from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She’s taught and performed with/at: Miami Hispanic International Theatre Festival, Syracuse Stage, the Gluck Foundation, and Fort Worth Fringe. Esther is a recent graduate from the University of California, Riverside with an MFA in writing for the performing arts. She is a line producer for Lime Arts Productions and part of the Playground LA writers pool. She is also a part of the Black Voice News team. Follow her work on IG@esteyg.
