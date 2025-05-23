© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/23 KVCR Midday News: New detail emerges in FBI investigation into Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing.

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 23, 2025 at 3:02 PM PDT

Here are today's top stories:

1. The FBI has released a new detail in its investigation into a bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs last weekend. KVCR.

2. The man accused of starting a fire that burned through the San Bernardino National Forest was found guilty Thursday of aggravated arson. KVCR.

3. Google will pay five-million dollars less this year than it had promised to a fund that’s supposed to help struggling California news outlets stay afloat. That’s according to an announcement out of the Legislature this week. CalMatters.

4. A bill that will make it hard to enroll in Medicaid passed in the U.S House on Thursday. Advocates and lawmakers say it will devastate health care for Californians. CapRadio.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
