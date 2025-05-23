5/23 KVCR Midday News: New detail emerges in FBI investigation into Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing.

Here are today's top stories:

1. The FBI has released a new detail in its investigation into a bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs last weekend. KVCR.

2. The man accused of starting a fire that burned through the San Bernardino National Forest was found guilty Thursday of aggravated arson. KVCR.

3. Google will pay five-million dollars less this year than it had promised to a fund that’s supposed to help struggling California news outlets stay afloat. That’s according to an announcement out of the Legislature this week. CalMatters.

4. A bill that will make it hard to enroll in Medicaid passed in the U.S House on Thursday. Advocates and lawmakers say it will devastate health care for Californians. CapRadio.