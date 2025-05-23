The Blue Zones Project launches in Riverside

(DRUMLINE AMBI)

That’s the sound of North High School’s Blue Star Regiment Drum Line leading the pack as a group marched their way into the Riverside Municipal Airport for the kickoff the Blue Zones Project- a major health and sustainability initiative to help residents live longer, healthier lives.

The family-friendly festival was filled with local leaders, health partners, and enthusiastic residents on Saturday, all gathered to learn more about what it means to become a “Blue Zones” community.

Here's Blue Zones project Riverside Executive Director, Erin Edwards.

What we’re doing in Riverside over the next five years is a movement. We’re building schools, and work sites, restaurants and grocery stores. We’re looking at policies to make us a healthier city. And, there’s a part for each one of us to play.

The Blue Zones Project and Co. was inspired by research from National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner, who identified five regions around the world, with unusually high concentrations of centenarians, people living to 100 or more. They were dubbed blue zones and include Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica, and, right here in Southern California, Loma Linda.

Researchers found that residents in these areas share common lifestyle habits, and that their environments naturally facilitated these healthier choices.

Dan Buettner Jr. has carried on in his father’s footsteps, and shared the blueprint for successful change.

There’s no pill. It’s environments. They don’t pursue health and love and purpose, fellowship and family. It ensues because of where they live and who they live with.

Nine evidence-based lifestyle habits guide Blue Zones, referred to as “Power 9” habits.

Attendees were invited to sign a personal pledge to try “Power 9” habits themselves, and check out salsa dancing, yoga, Zumba and a variety of demonstrations.

Riverside is one of several communities in the county with a Blue Zones initiative as part of the five-year pilot program supported by the Riverside University Health System. Other pilot cities include Banning, Coachella, Palm Springs and Mead Valley.

More information is available at bluezonesprojectriverside.com

For KVCR News, I’m Jessica Greenwell.