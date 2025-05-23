Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/23/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. State Sen. Sabrina Cervantes was cited for allegedly driving under the influence after a traffic accident in Sacramento on Wednesday.

2. San Bernardino has denied the two million-dollar claim of Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz over her name being run through the state criminal records computer system while she was a candidate for city council.

3. And lastly, more allegations are emerging in the investigation of possible fraud in the Rialto School District nutrition program.

