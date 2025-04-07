Economics IE: April 7

Madison Aument

For 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument, and this is Economics I.E. On today’s episode, I’m speaking to Tomás Gomez-Arias. He’s the dean of the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration at Cal State San Bernardino. We spoke about the School of Entrepreneurship, which is part of the College of Business and the first of its kind in California.

Can you tell me about the School of Entrepreneurship?

For the last 25 years, people have been working really hard at creating an entrepreneurship program that serves the needs of the Inland Empire—one that is not obsessed with “we need to replicate Silicon Valley or New York,” or whatever it is that you want to imagine. What are the needs of the Inland Empire, of the region where we are? How can we support the entrepreneurs that are right here and nurture that environment? And that work is showing results.

We have both the School of Entrepreneurship and the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship. But those are two sides of the same coin. One is more academic; the other one is really action in the community. And the fact is that together, they are working with 20 to 30,000 entrepreneurs every year to help them start out.

You know, we are approaching, over the last 20 years, a billion dollars in economic impact because we are focused on the needs of the regional economy—of the region where we are—and that’s what is making us successful. Yes, we are getting there. Probably in the next year or so, we will reach the billion-dollar mark in terms of the funding, sales, etc., that the companies that we have been supporting have achieved.

What are some of the success stories you can think of that have come from the School of Entrepreneurship?

One of the success stories that I’m more familiar with—and I’m sure there are many others—is Kids That Code. That’s a program. It really started as sort of a coding academy: three students in the program working together, staying late at night, thinking about, “Okay, what can we do together?” And they launched the company.

It became successful. They have opened a couple of different locations. And that’s the kind of success story that has both the academic component and the community component, right? All the way from thinking about things and learning about things to actually having a company started, established, getting out of incubation, hiring people, having several locations, and making money. It’s meaningful.

That was Tomás Gomez-Arias, who is the dean of the Jack H. Brown College at Cal State San Bernardino.

