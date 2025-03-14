© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.

Chino school board president to run for state's top education job

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:17 PM PDT
Chino board members Don Bridge, Jonathan Monroe, Superintendent Norm Enfield and School Board President Sonja Shaw (left to right) at Thursday's meeting.
Chino board members Don Bridge, Jonathan Monroe, Superintendent Norm Enfield and School Board President Sonja Shaw (left to right) at Thursday's meeting.

The president of the school board in Chino Valley announced Friday she’ll run for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2026. Sonja Shaw has been a leader of the parental rights movement in California.

Since Shaw was elected to the Chino school board in 2022, she’s drawn national attention for pushing controversial policies. She championed allowing the board to ban books it deems sexually explicit and requiring teachers to out transgender students to their parents.

Shaw says she got into politics during COVID because she didn’t like schools’ mask and vaccine mandates. She says she can only do so much in Chino.

"At this point, I think the next step is, since I'm hitting a wall here, to help more children throughout California, is to go up to the state level," said Shaw.

Meanwhile, Connie Leyva, KVCR’s executive director and a former state senator, had announced in 2021 that she might run for the job.

She confirmed to KVCR that she will not.

Note: KVCR management was not involved in the reporting of this story and it was edited by our partners at the California Newsroom.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument