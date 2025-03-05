Hundreds rally in Ontario in solidarity with immigrant communities.

Approximately 200 protestors marched down North Euclid Avenue, making stops to allow speakers to express solidarity with the city’s undocumented people.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, known as IC4IJ, organized the rally to push back against the Trump Administration.

Yazmin Mercado, a member of IC4IJ, shared why she participated in the protest.

“I come from a family of immigrants and I was born and raised in the IE as well, in Jurupa Valley and we have a very large immigrant population there. So it's just always been a part of me and a part of my identity and I just feel like people just need to feel supported right now.”

Mercado says her coalition hopes to help protect local undocumented people

“People are scared and people shouldn't live in fear and we're trying to help people continue living their lives, going to school, going to work, you know enjoying their lives.”

IC4IJ ended the strike with a call to action, and announced they will host another demonstration on International Workers Day later this year.