3/4 KVCR Midday News: Advanced Body Scanners Deployed at SB Co Jails, Affordable Student Housing for Comm Colleges, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Advanced body scanners have been deployed at three San Bernardino County jails.

2. California has exhausted the money it put aside to help community colleges build affordable student housing.

3. New developments show the Inland Empire remains one of the strongest and most in-demand industrial markets in the United States, but could it be slowing?

4. Federal prosecutors in LA, Santa Ana, and Riverside have charged 126 defendants who allegedly illegally re-entered the United States after being deported.

5. California’s state government employees will have to work from the office at least four days per week, starting this summer.