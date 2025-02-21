2/21 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Edison town hall in Jurupa Valley set for Feb. 27

Here are today's news stories:

1. San Bernardino’s struggle to find permanent city manager continues, as council votes for another change. KVCR.

2. The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced a review of California’s high-speed rail project in Los Angeles on Thursday. AP/KQED.

3. California's Legislative Black Caucus introduced a series of 15 bills designed to address systemic harms and inequities that impact black Californians. CapRadio.

4. A town hall meeting hosted by SoCal Edison is set for next Thursday at Rubidoux High School in Jurupa Valley. KVCR.

