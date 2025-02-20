Nearly 500 operators issued violation notices for non-compliance of warehouse rule, AQMD says

Since 2023, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued 475 violations to operators for noncompliance with its warehouse Indirect Source Rule that’s aimed at reducing pollution from warehouses in the Inland Empire and across Southern California.

Many of these violations are concentrated in cities like Ontario and Fontana, which have over 40 violations according to AQMD’s data. Other areas, including Jurupa Valley, Chino and Rialto, have also become hotspots for violations.

Officially known as the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program, the rule targets facilities larger than 100,000 square feet and incentivizes warehouse operators to reduce emissions through a points system. Operators earn points by using electric vehicles and installing solar panels to curb pollution from trucks and mobile equipment used in warehouse operations.

AQMD reports that many operators have come into compliance, but also told KVCR and The Frontline Observer that violators could face fines. The agency emphasized that its first efforts will focus on reaching settlements that can include penalties or environmental projects. If no agreement is reached, cases may go to court. So far, AQMD says no repeat offenders have been identified.

Environmental advocates are concerned the system still allows operators to get away with addressing warehouse pollution by opting to pay fines, instead of working to implement technology to reduce emissions.

“This does very little to ensure protections of our most vulnerable communities,” said Ana Gonzalez, the executive director of the Jurupa Valley-based Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ).

Gonzalez believes stronger enforcement is crucial for the rule’s effectiveness. She argues that penalties alone aren’t enough to drive meaningful change people want to see.

“For example, if you do not comply with the second warning, your operations need to be shut down until you comply with a plan to keep people safe,” Gonzalez said. “It should be just like any other code compliance consequence when businesses violate city codes.”

Paul Granillo, with the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), says growing compliance shows that operators are adapting to the warehouse rule. However, he remains concerned about the availability of clean trucks and equipment and the potential impact of regulation on local businesses and the economy.

“We’re all being asked to run a marathon, but only a few of us are really in shape to run a marathon,” said Granillo. “So, we need to be realistic about how we go about making sure that we have as clean air as we deserve, but also that we don't overburden businesses and people.”

The Indirect Source Rule for warehouses was adopted in 2021 after years of discussion and planning by AQMD. Last August, AQMD also adopted an indirect source rule for railyards and is currently considering a voluntary-based rule for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

