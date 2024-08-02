Railroads required to begin transition to electric trains, trucks after air district adopts new rule

The board of Southern California’s air quality agency has voted to adopt a rule that will require railroad companies to transition to all-electric trains and trucks – for existing and new railyards.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District board unanimously voted to adopt the rule, after close to 100 speakers signed up to support it.

The regulation requires railroad companies to begin transitioning train locomotives, trucks and other equipment to all-electric beginning next year.

Laura Cortez with East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, based in Commerce, says the rule’s passage shows the agency is taking railyard pollution seriously.

"Even the folks that didn't want to vote, voted with it," said Cortez. "That's because of community pressure, community love that you can totally feel."

Wayne Nastri, the air quality district’s executive officer, says he understands there’s skepticism around electric technology, but insists it is a practical option.

"We're going to be able to demonstrate and prove to the railroads and others that this technology is in fact viable, and is in fact ready for commercial deployment right away," said Nastri.

The Association of American Railroads opposes the rule. In a public letter, the group said they believe railroads should only be regulated by the federal government.