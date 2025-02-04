Inland Empire divided over immigration policies as protests and debates heat up

As national debates over immigration intensify, the Inland Empire has become a battleground, where local leaders, activists and residents clash over policy and enforcement.

From city resolutions and county policies to street protests and ICE operations, the region is grappling with how local governments should engage with federal immigration enforcement and support immigrant residents.

KVCR’s reporting is tracking these conversations and the region’s stances and perspectives on immigration.

Resolutions show support for immigrants, but some believe local government “needs to stay in their lane”

City and county officials are debating how local resources should be used to support undocumented residents and whether employees should engage with federal immigration officials.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution declaring the county a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees. Passed by a 4-1 vote, the measure states that county agencies will not independently investigate a person’s immigration status but will comply with state and federal laws when required.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, a key proponent of the resolution, emphasized that Riverside County should serve as a "beacon of hope" for immigrants, noting that the region is the fastest-growing county in California. Perez and other supporters argue that the resolution does not turn Riverside into a sanctuary county.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel, the lone dissenting vote, called the resolution “just words” and expressed concern about potential impacts on federal funding.

“I would urge my colleagues to focus on issues we supervisors have adjudication over that have a current impact on our residents,” Spiegel said.

La Quinta Councilman Steve Sanchez told KVCR that the resolution’s intent and language create “sanctuary-like” protections for the county’s undocumented immigrants, which he believes comes at taxpayers’ expense.

Like Spiegel, Sanchez believes cities in the county should “stay in their own lane” and focus on local issues.

“My issue comes down to Riverside County using taxpayer money… injecting itself into an issue that it has no jurisdiction over,” Sanchez said. “This is why we have congressmen. This is a federal issue.”

It’s not clear whether San Bernardino County is planning to adopt a similar resolution. There was no response to KVCR’s requests for comment at the time of publication. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department denounced false information being spread on social media about their participation in immigration enforcement operations.

“California Senate Bill 54 limits state and local law enforcement’s ability to coordinate with federal immigration authorities,” reads the statement. “As a local law enforcement agency, we are committed to following California law.”

Meanwhile, school districts across the area are adopting resolutions in response to President Trump’s announcement that immigration officials will be allowed to arrest individuals in schools and public places. The San Bernardino City Unified School District passed a resolution in January, a week before Trump’s inauguration, with the Redlands Unified School District and Moreno Valley Unified School District following suit.

Protests sprout up in Riverside, Perris and San Bernardino

Increased immigration enforcement by the Trump administration has also sparked widespread protests across Southern California.

Last Sunday, demonstrators blocked the 101 Freeway in protest of ICE operations. The large demonstration sparked similar rallies in Riverside, Perris and San Bernardino on Monday as part of "Day without immigrant" protests.

Local law enforcement agencies expressed concerns over protest activity that they consider unlawful assemblies. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department shared that six people were arrested on Monday at the Perris protest. According to a press release, two people were arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and four for obstruction.

San Bernardino’s Police Department shared in a press release on Tuesday that they arrested multiple people for assault and battery charges. The department says at least five officers were injured by rocks and bottles launched by protesters and are looking to make additional arrests.

In a statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said they encourage the public to exercise their first amendment right, but that restricting the right to movement and engaging in unlawful activities makes them “no longer protesters.”

Immigrants rights organizations are encouraging people to ‘know their rights’

“Know Your Rights” workshops are kicking off across the area, with several organizations using them to keep undocumented immigrants informed about their legal options.

Rapid response networks have also been set up to debunk unverified information about immigration operations that advocates say fuels unnecessary fear and panic.

Groups like the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ) say rapid response networks train community members to document incidents accurately and correct false online claims.

“It's important for us to go out there and check and investigate,” said Yazmin Mercado with IC4IJ. “We'll talk to the neighbors, we’ll talk to the businesses, to make sure we're verifying what people saw…so when the time comes and it actually is true, we know how we’re going to respond.”

Legal experts also recommend that families make a plan, in case they’re apprehended.

Gather important documents.

That includes children’s birth certificates.

If a parent grants another person permission to take care of their child, they need to describe what that will look like in writing, Castañeda said.

Can they take the child to school? Can they take them to medical appointments? Does the child need any medicine?

Have emergency contact information for other family members.

For an undocumented family member, write down their date of birth and country of origin.



Undocumented family members should also gather any immigration documents.

ILRC has a guide that describes how to create a comprehensive family preparedness plan step by step. Their free guide is available in English and Spanish.

This story includes reporting from California Newsroom partner, LAist