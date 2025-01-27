Temecula church celebrates man pardoned for Jan. 6 crimes

Four Riverside County men are among the some 1500 people who were recently pardoned for their crimes in the January 6 attack on the US capitol. One of the men was celebrated this weekend at a Temecula church whose pastor has been key in helping school board candidates get elected.

Derek Kinnison was convicted in 2023 for his involvement in riots at the Capitol. His offenses included felonies like obstruction and tampering with documents or proceedings.

On Sunday, Temecula Pastor Tim Thompson brought Kinnison on stage at his 412 Church to cheers and applause.

“I've just learned just so much through this journey, just to rely on God and just submit to His will. That's the biggest thing," Kinnison said.

According to the Justice Department, Kinnison and the other Riverside County men were members of the Three Percenters. The Southern Poverty Law Center that tracks domestic extremists classifies the Three Percenters as a far-right, antigovernment group.

After the service, the congregation celebrated with the food Kinnison missed most in jail... tacos.

Thompson called Kinnison’s conviction a political attack. Thompson has helped at least seven Christian, conservative school board members win seats in the region during the last few years.

