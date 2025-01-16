© 2025 91.9 KVCR

1/16 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Little Mountain Fire, Angeles National Forest Closed, Veganuary Challenge Sees Growth, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:17 AM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rialto turns down resident proposed ordinance to change how vacancies are filled.

2. Arson has figured in the Little Mountain Fire and an adult male has been arrested.

3. The Riverside County DA’s office has set up a hotline to report price gouging during the statewide state of emergency. (888) 814-8450

4. Veganuary challenge continues to see growth in 2025.

5. The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety through midnight on Sunday, Jan 19.
