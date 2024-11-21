© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/21 KVCR Midday News: Snow Removal Equipment Expansion for Mtn Communities, Woman Rescued from Manhole, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 21, 2024 at 12:17 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino County Roads Dept has expanded its fleet of snow removal equipment for mountain communities.

2. A woman is recovering after being rescued from a 20-foot manhole near where the Carousal Mall once was in San Bernardino.

3. Governor Newsom has not made good on his promise to release his tax returns every year.

4. California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office released its annual fiscal outlook ahead of next year’s legislative session.

5. Rash of Legionnaire’s Disease in Westminster prompts warnings.

6. The US Bureau of Reclamation is awarding a $26 million water recycling grant to Pure Water Southern California.
Shareen Awad
