Jurupa Valley water safe to drink again as E. coli warning lifted

Earlier on Saturday, JCSD announced that water quality test samples taken on September 26 and 27 came back negative for E. coli bacteria.

The warning issued yesterday, which advised residents not to drink tap water, was issued after a routine test conducted on Wednesday identified E. coli in a water source before disinfection.

According to JCSD, the original sample that led to the warning was from a source not connected to its water treatment or distribution systems.

As a precaution, JCSD had removed the affected water source from the system and conducted additional tests to ensure water safety. JCSD lifted the warning, but not before consulting with the California State Water Resources Control Board.

The district distributed over 3,000 cases of bottled water to impacted residents, a JCSD representative told KVCR on Friday.

The affected areas included neighborhoods near the I-15 and 60 freeways, where residents were previously urged to boil water for drinking, cooking, or using it for household purposes.

For more details and updates, residents are encouraged to visit jcsd.us/publicnotice.

