© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jurupa Valley issues drinking water warning after E. Coli detected

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:10 PM PDT
Updated September 28, 2024 at 9:57 AM PDT
Glen Avon Heritage Park
City of Jurupa Valley
Glen Avon Heritage Park

The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has issued a warning for two areas of the city, advising residents not to drink tap water after E. coli bacteria was detected in recent water samples. The warning was issued earlier today following a routine test conducted on Wednesday that identified the bacteria at a water source before disinfection.

According to the public notice listed on their website, JCSD removed the affected water source from the system as a precaution and is conducting additional tests to confirm the initial findings.

A representative from JCSD informed KVCR that they have contacted residents in affected areas to update them on the situation. Since the district relies entirely on groundwater, they conduct weekly water samples, totaling 36,000 samples each year.

Residents in the affected areas — near the I-15 and 60 freeways, including neighborhoods in northern and central Jurupa Valley — are urged to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making ice. Bottled water can also be used as a safe alternative.

E. coli bacteria, often found in human or animal waste, can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and headaches. People with weakened immune systems, infants and the elderly may be at higher risk of severe illness.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that residents affected by contaminated water disinfect household items, including dishes, fruits and vegetables, as well as consistently wash their hands with soap and avoid swallowing water.

In response to the situation, the city’s Recreation and Park District has shut off water at several parks, including Glen Avon Heritage Park, Shaylor Park, Cantera Park, Sage Point Park, Quarry Park, and Abagail Park.

Yesterday afternoon, JCSD distributed over 1,000 cases of bottled water and is prepared to distribute an additional 2,000 cases on Saturday on a first come, first serve basis. Water deliveries are expected between 10 and 11 a.m. at the following locations:

  • The corner of Iberia Ct. and Space Center Ct. in Jurupa Valley
  • The northeast corner of Camino Real and Mission Blvd. in Jurupa Valley
  • JCSD’s headquarters at 11201 Harrel Street in Jurupa Valley

For further updates and details, residents can visit jcsd.us/publicnotice.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria