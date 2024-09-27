Jurupa Valley issues drinking water warning after E. Coli detected

The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has issued a warning for two areas of the city, advising residents not to drink tap water after E. coli bacteria was detected in recent water samples. The warning was issued earlier today following a routine test conducted on Wednesday that identified the bacteria at a water source before disinfection.

According to the public notice listed on their website, JCSD removed the affected water source from the system as a precaution and is conducting additional tests to confirm the initial findings.

A representative from JCSD informed KVCR that they have contacted residents in affected areas to update them on the situation. Since the district relies entirely on groundwater, they conduct weekly water samples, totaling 36,000 samples each year.

Residents in the affected areas — near the I-15 and 60 freeways, including neighborhoods in northern and central Jurupa Valley — are urged to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making ice. Bottled water can also be used as a safe alternative.

E. coli bacteria, often found in human or animal waste, can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and headaches. People with weakened immune systems, infants and the elderly may be at higher risk of severe illness.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that residents affected by contaminated water disinfect household items, including dishes, fruits and vegetables, as well as consistently wash their hands with soap and avoid swallowing water.

In response to the situation, the city’s Recreation and Park District has shut off water at several parks, including Glen Avon Heritage Park, Shaylor Park, Cantera Park, Sage Point Park, Quarry Park, and Abagail Park.

Yesterday afternoon, JCSD distributed over 1,000 cases of bottled water and is prepared to distribute an additional 2,000 cases on Saturday on a first come, first serve basis. Water deliveries are expected between 10 and 11 a.m. at the following locations:



The corner of Iberia Ct. and Space Center Ct. in Jurupa Valley

The northeast corner of Camino Real and Mission Blvd. in Jurupa Valley

JCSD’s headquarters at 11201 Harrel Street in Jurupa Valley

For further updates and details, residents can visit jcsd.us/publicnotice.

