8/27 KVCR Midday News: CFA Members To Receive Pay Increase, Short Term Rental Regulations in Mountains and Wine Country, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:04 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California Faculty Association members will receive a bump in their pay thanks to an agreement with the California State University system.

2. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors will review a report regarding short term rental regulations for properties in Idyllwild-Pine Cove and the Temecula Valley Wine Country.

3. Health centers in San Diego are launching a training program for medical assistants.

4. The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing 18 million dollars over the next seven years into a Center for Pandemic insights.
