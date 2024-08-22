KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/22 KVCR Midday News: SB County Not Better Off Leaving CA, New Rules for Clearing Criminal Records, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. San Bernardino County is better off not leaving California.
2. Completion of the new $71 million Hamner Avenue bridge crossing the Santa Ana River will be marked with a ribbon cutting.
3. New rules are coming to help people clear old criminal records.