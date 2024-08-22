© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/22 KVCR Midday News: SB County Not Better Off Leaving CA, New Rules for Clearing Criminal Records, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County is better off not leaving California.

2. Completion of the new $71 million Hamner Avenue bridge crossing the Santa Ana River will be marked with a ribbon cutting.

3. New rules are coming to help people clear old criminal records.
