© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/20 KVCR Midday News: State Workers Possible Exposure to Legionella, Candy Company Tries to Reduce Food Waste, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:20 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill in the state Legislature could help reduce fire starts.

2. State workers in a Sacramento office complex may have been exposed to Legionella, a bacteria that can cause deadly respiratory infections.

3. A new candy company is trying to make a dent in wasted food.

4. Today is the final day for people to vote on a name for the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum’s green dinosaur fossil. Vote at https://nhm.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3K9rNEMDoXjcpW6
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad