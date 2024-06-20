6/20 KVCR Midday News: State Workers Possible Exposure to Legionella, Candy Company Tries to Reduce Food Waste, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill in the state Legislature could help reduce fire starts.

2. State workers in a Sacramento office complex may have been exposed to Legionella, a bacteria that can cause deadly respiratory infections.

3. A new candy company is trying to make a dent in wasted food.

4. Today is the final day for people to vote on a name for the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum’s green dinosaur fossil. Vote at https://nhm.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3K9rNEMDoXjcpW6