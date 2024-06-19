6/19 KVCR Midday News: Two IE Warehouses Allegedly Violate Labor Law, National Park Passes to New Citizens, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Labor Commissioner is fining Amazon nearly 6 million dollars for alleged violations of a recent warehouse labor law at two Inland Empire warehouses.

2. Conservation groups are circulating a petition asking the feds to give American the Beautiful National parks and Recreation Lands passes to new citizens.

3. Metrolink service along the Perris Valley Line will be suspended this weekend.

4. Less than 2 weeks before California’s budget deadline, Newsom and the State Legislature still have disagreements on how much to put towards financial aid programs.