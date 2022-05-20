Eastvale hosting international food festival May 21st and 22nd

The Taste the World in Eastvale event will be happening just outside of Eleanor Roosevelt High School and will have over 80 vendors. "(The Event is) built to encompass cultures and countries represented in Eastvale, and it's a unique opportunity to sample different world cuisines right in our backyard," said Eastvale Communications Director Marc Donohue.

City of Eastvale / Facebook Official flyer for the City of Eastvale "Taste the World in Eastvale" event.

The event will also include live entertainment ranging from French jazz, Bollywood dance, country music, and even a U2 Tribute Band. "We're also going to have three different beer gardens with international beer, and each beer garden will have something different," Donohue said.

Admission to the event will be free, with the event starting at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.