© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Eastvale hosting international food festival May 21st and 22nd

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT
1200px-Eastvale_Community.jpg
City of Eastvale
/
www.eastvaleca.gov
Photo of homes in Eastvale, Calif.

This Saturday and Sunday, the City of Eastvale will be hosting an international food festival.

The Taste the World in Eastvale event will be happening just outside of Eleanor Roosevelt High School and will have over 80 vendors. "(The Event is) built to encompass cultures and countries represented in Eastvale, and it's a unique opportunity to sample different world cuisines right in our backyard," said Eastvale Communications Director Marc Donohue.

281497630_396327102538853_5935695549584812173_n.jpg
City of Eastvale
/
Facebook
Official flyer for the City of Eastvale "Taste the World in Eastvale" event.

The event will also include live entertainment ranging from French jazz, Bollywood dance, country music, and even a U2 Tribute Band. "We're also going to have three different beer gardens with international beer, and each beer garden will have something different," Donohue said.

Admission to the event will be free, with the event starting at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tags

Local News City of Eastvale
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden