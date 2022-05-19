© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

UCR ARTS hosting 'Mini Comic Fest' this Sunday

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
43823194_1670312529764296_259241404193046528_n.jpg
UCR ARTSblock
/
Facebook
Exterior photo of the UCR ARTS facility in Downtown Riverside.

On Sunday in Downtown Riverside, the UC Riverside Culver Center of the Arts will be hosting its first-ever Mini Comic Fest.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and have three different panels, including one on Women of Color in Comics. "It's important to see these types of representations because a lot of times we're looking at the characters and that was creating them, and there's been Women in Comics," said UC Riverside Professor John Jennings.

Additionally, there will be a panel on the business of comics, as well as one on two art exhibitions currently being featured. Tickets for the comic fest will be $15 for general admission and can be found on the UCR ARTS website.

Local News
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
