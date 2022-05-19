UCR ARTS hosting 'Mini Comic Fest' this Sunday

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and have three different panels, including one on Women of Color in Comics. "It's important to see these types of representations because a lot of times we're looking at the characters and that was creating them, and there's been Women in Comics," said UC Riverside Professor John Jennings.

Additionally, there will be a panel on the business of comics, as well as one on two art exhibitions currently being featured. Tickets for the comic fest will be $15 for general admission and can be found on the UCR ARTS website.