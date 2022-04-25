Former Riverside Public Utilities GM sentenced 6 years in prison for Los Angeles DWP corruption case

David Wright will serve the six years in federal prison after he admitted to accepting bribes from a lawyer in exchange for supporting a $30 million no-bid LADWP contract.

Before working at LADWP, Wright served as General Manager for Riverside Public Utilities for over five years and ended his tenure there in 2013. He has not been charged for any of his work in Riverside.

On top of the six years, Wright will also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $75,000 fine.