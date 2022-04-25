© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Former Riverside Public Utilities GM sentenced 6 years in prison for Los Angeles DWP corruption case

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM PDT
DavidWrightLADWP.png
Portrait: Los Angeles DWP
/
Background: Martin Hapl - Flickr Creative Commons
Portrait of former Los Angeles DWP General Manger David Wright.

On Monday, David Wright, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), was sentenced to 6 years in prison for a corruption case.

David Wright will serve the six years in federal prison after he admitted to accepting bribes from a lawyer in exchange for supporting a $30 million no-bid LADWP contract.

Before working at LADWP, Wright served as General Manager for Riverside Public Utilities for over five years and ended his tenure there in 2013. He has not been charged for any of his work in Riverside.

On top of the six years, Wright will also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $75,000 fine.

Local News
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
