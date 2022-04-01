© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

City of San Bernardino appoints new chief of police

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM PDT
EditedPhoto.png
Background: San Bernardino National Forest
/
Portrait: City of Upland
Photo of Darren Goodman who will become the San Bernardino Police Chief on June 1, 2022.

The city of San Bernardino has appointed a new chief of police.

Current Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman was chosen by the city after a nationwide search and will become the first African American police chief in the department’s history.

Goodman has been in law enforcement for over 30 years and has served as Uplands Police Chief for the last four.

In a city press release, Goodman said that he is humbled and excited to work with a dedicated team that will play a critical role in protecting and improving the lives of San Bernardino residents. Goodman is set to be sworn in on June 1.

