Water District Investing $1.8 Million in Yucaipa Stormwater Capture Basin

As droughts are becoming more frequent here in California, agencies across the state are looking for more ways to trap rainwater when we receive it.

The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is one of those agencies and recently agreed to invest $1.8 Million Dollars to create stormwater capture in the Yucaipa Basin.

Kristeen Farlow, who's a Communications Manager with the water district. "In our region, we really want to maximize and store as much water as we can," said Farlow.

The project will primarily serve as flood control but will also help capture stormwater for storage.

Farlow added, "We want to diversify our water supply so that way we aren't relying on significantly on any one source of supply. But we have a multitude of supplies to pull from when we find ourselves in a drought similar to what we're entering into right now."

The project is expected to take about two years, with Yucaipa being required to give the water district over 10,000 acre-feet of water as a return for the investment.