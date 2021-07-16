Dutch Bros. Coffee Opens Yucaipa Location

Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its first IE location in Yucaipa today. KVCR's Jonathan Linden has the story.

It was a busy first day for Yucaipa Dutch Bros, as a line of cars exiting the parking lot and well up the street, waiting to get a nice cold or hot cup of joe.

I had the chance to speak with the owner and operator of the Yucaipa location, Michael Newton, and he seemed to have a real community-based approach, focusing on how they could serve the surrounding area.

Michael Newton said, “At the end of the day, we’re here for people, coffee’s the vessel, you know, that’s the way that we get to connect with people, but we’re just people-people trying to be good to others.”

Newton also said that it wasn’t new hire's coffee skills that he was looking at.

Michael Newton added, “I didn’t hire anybody because I thought they could make a good cup of coffee, we hired them because we thought there was something unique about them, that like draws people in, and that’s what the community need, is those people serving.”

I also had the chance to speak with Kaitlyn of Yucaipa, who was waiting in line with her younger siblings. She said that this new location was like heaven-sent.

Kaitlyn of Yucaipa, CA said, “Oh yeah, we went on a trip to Idaho last year, and we only stopped at Dutch Bros, so it was like heaven sent that we live right down the street now.”

This is Dutch Bros. fourth SoCal location, with other locations opening soon in Eastvale and Indio. You can find out more about Dutch Bros and their locations at DutchBros.com.