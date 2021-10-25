Ticket Prices at Disneyland On The Rise Again

The park is adding a sixth tier to its buying process, which means on a high-demand day, a one-day single park visit will cost you $164 and $224 for a park hopper pass. Main lot parking will also cost you more, at $30 a day.

According to SFGate, in 2000, a single-day Disneyland ticket would have only cost you $41. A 300% increase in 21 years.

Despite the top-tier increase, the lowest in-demand days will remain the same price at $104 a day for a single park.