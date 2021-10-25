© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Ticket Prices at Disneyland On The Rise Again

KVCR
Published October 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM PDT
5977348885_557694677e_o.jpg
Sean MacEntee
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Photo displaying Main Street at Disneyland.

Disneyland announced that it would be increasing its prices for the fifth time in almost five years on Oct. 25.

The park is adding a sixth tier to its buying process, which means on a high-demand day, a one-day single park visit will cost you $164 and $224 for a park hopper pass. Main lot parking will also cost you more, at $30 a day.

According to SFGate, in 2000, a single-day Disneyland ticket would have only cost you $41. A 300% increase in 21 years.

Despite the top-tier increase, the lowest in-demand days will remain the same price at $104 a day for a single park.

Tags

Local NewsDisneylandDisney Theme ParksDisney