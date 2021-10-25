Ticket Prices at Disneyland On The Rise Again
Disneyland announced that it would be increasing its prices for the fifth time in almost five years on Oct. 25.
The park is adding a sixth tier to its buying process, which means on a high-demand day, a one-day single park visit will cost you $164 and $224 for a park hopper pass. Main lot parking will also cost you more, at $30 a day.
According to SFGate, in 2000, a single-day Disneyland ticket would have only cost you $41. A 300% increase in 21 years.
Despite the top-tier increase, the lowest in-demand days will remain the same price at $104 a day for a single park.