Local News
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: A New Series on the Essential Worker Experience

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about part one of a series on the essential worker experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a deeper look at the challenges warehouse workers faced staying safe.

To read Williams' story, Essential Workers: How One Worker Protected Himself from COVID-19 in Warehouse Work Spaces, click here.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson