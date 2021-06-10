The Voice: San Bernardino County Partners with HBCUs for Teacher Recruitment

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about a new recruitment effort to hire more black teachers and teachers of color in San Bernardino County schools through a partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

To read Williams' story, San Bernardino Builds Groundbreaking Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities