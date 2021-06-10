© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: San Bernardino County Partners with HBCUs for Teacher Recruitment

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published June 10, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
fixed_kvcr-bvn_logo.png

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about a new recruitment effort to hire more black teachers and teachers of color in San Bernardino County schools through a partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

To read Williams' story, San Bernardino Builds Groundbreaking Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, click here.

 

  

Tags

Local NewseducationSan Bernardino CountyLocal newsThe Voice
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson