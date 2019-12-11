KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation, Feed A Family Campaign, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Climate change could put California roads, bridges, and highways in jeopardy.
- Steep fines are being issued against property owners to stop illegal cannabis cultivation.
- CAL FIRE makes substantial progress on fire prevention projects.
- The Feed Your Radio, Feed a Family Campaign is happening now, where every dollar you contribute is a meal for someone in need.