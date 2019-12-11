© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation, Feed A Family Campaign, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 11, 2019 at 2:33 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Climate change could put California roads, bridges, and highways in jeopardy.
  2. Steep fines are being issued against property owners to stop illegal cannabis cultivation.
  3. CAL FIRE makes substantial progress on fire prevention projects.
  4. The Feed Your Radio, Feed a Family Campaign is happening now, where every dollar you contribute is a meal for someone in need. 

