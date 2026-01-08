Black Perspectives IE: Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Dr. Kimberly Hillyer, board member for Together for Redlands and a neonatal and genetics nurse practitioner. Thank you so much for being here.

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

Thank you so much for having me.

Maya Gwynn

So I found out about Together for Redlands, I think, like a lot of other people, through Instagram and through social media, and I love the mission statement that's on Instagram, which says: serves as the watchdog for Redlands area by keeping residents informed and their voices heard. Can you tell us about your journey to becoming a board member and what inspired your commitment to keeping residents informed and other people's voices heard?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

I would go to a couple school board meetings here and there, and then we had a change of election and a change in board and their policies were quite opposed to what I think was going to be helpful for my child and the community at large, and specifically the black community. So I not just sat at the school board meetings, but began to actually talk at the school board meetings, and that's how I started to connect with Together for Redlands. So I really wanted to try and be that bridge for our community with an organization that was going to pay a lot of attention to what was going on at the school board level and also at the city level.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely. Redlands has faced several high profile school board controversies recently, from debates over book bans to incidents like Candy Olson facing backlash for liking posts that were anti semitic and anti LGBTQ+. How has Together for Redlands responded to these situations? And what do you think the controversies reveal about what I think we're talking about is accountability in our school system.

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

I think that the controversies really do reveal, like you said, the accountability and as I had pointed out, when you have a school board president who says they haven't even realized that racial incidents were occurring under their watch for years, that shows that they are lacking the accountability to come and talk and speak to the families and the students. Not being really interested in maybe other than just sitting at the school board, having their name on there and just pushing through, you know, the easy policies. So I think what you're really seeing is a school board who knows that what they're doing really goes against the grain of America. And while they like to use the word that this is divisive stuff that they're trying to, you know, get away and and take away that, what they're doing is they're really causing a division and fracture in our community as they build the structural racism that we know exists. As they quiet our voices, ignore the things that will continue to cause disparities within our population and really hurt taxpayers too, as well, because the more they allow these things to occur, the more individuals are going to feel that it's okay to maybe not be so covert with their racism and their bullying and cause lawsuits that are eventually going to trickle down to US taxpayers.

Maya Gwynn

And what are some key successes or wins that Together for Redlands has had recently?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

I think on the community level, some of the success really focuses on helping the community. So the local food drive we just had. Backpacks that we do before school starts, putting together supplies. Because, I mean, it's still unfortunate that this day and age that a lot of our teachers have to supply a lot of items for their classrooms. I think a really good win for Together for Redlands is just meeting the community where they're at, at the needs that they have, while doing that, engaging them with the social media to inform them about the school board or even the City Council, which is what we're I think, going to start also working on.

Maya Gwynn

Looking ahead, what changes or policy would you like to see in Redlands to ensure that students, especially black students, receive a truly fair, inclusive and high quality education?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

So of course, number one, I would love to see the reversal of these policies that they just put in place regarding the books, and that if they are truly about parents' rights, that they allow parents who want their children to read books like Beloved, Toni Morrison, to be able to have that chance to maybe put in for that book, maybe just for their child, or have it behind the counter. I would like to see the policies that they've put out for cultural observances removals and flag removals to go away, because every culture is a part of America that really, you know, brings America together and truly makes it the powerhouse of the world. I'm hoping that we'll be ready and prepared to start thinking of ideas to combat that by bringing forth policies and ideas to help protect our most vulnerable population.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely. We're going to move to our rapid fire portion, which I know is totally different vibe. If your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

During this season of my life, it's not just one song. I have to have it blend a little bit. So I think I start with I Can't Breathe by Her. Then go to Rise Up by Andra Day, Freedom Beyonce and Kendrick, All Right by Kendrick Lamar, and then Imma Do It by J Moss.

Maya Gwynn

I love it. Kendrick is our most popular artist. Like if we did the Spotify Wrapped, he'd be number one for every guest. If you had to teach a master class or give a TED Talk on a random skill you have besides what you do as a career, would it be?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

So my husband would say, purchasing cooking gadgets. And so because of that little obsession I have, I've actually gained a secret master skill with grill and smoking. So I've heard I make a pretty darn good brisket.

Maya Gwynn

Okay, I love it. And what's your favorite IE restaurant or landmark that remind you of the Inland Empire?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

I think my favorite restaurant is the Jerk Grill.

Maya Gwynn

And how can people keep up with Together for Redlands, and support the amazing work that you guys are doing?

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

Now that I probably should have written down what our official Instagram name is, because I think it's just really easy Together for Redlands, but I think that is going to be the best way to connect with us. We're always posting. We've tried to commit to having someone always at a school board.

Maya Gwynn

Thank you so much for being here today, and thank you so much for all this amazing information. I really appreciate it.

Dr. Kimberly Hillyer

Sure no, thank you so much for your interest in our community, the work that you're doing. It's very, very important.

Maya Gwynn

I appreciate that. Dr. Kimberly Hillyer is a board member for Together for Redlands and a neonatal genetics nurse practitioner. Find this segment and others at kvcrnews.org/bpie. Support for the segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long term investments and black led organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn, thank you.