Black Perspectives IE: Janee Robinson

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Janee Robinson, Outreach Coordinator at the Taste of Soul & Black Business Expo. How are you doing today?

Janee Robinson

I'm doing awesome and fantastic. Thank you for having me.

Maya Gwynn

Of course, I've already been enjoying talking to you already. So, the Taste of Soul is going to be happening this Saturday, February 7, from 10am to 4pm at Town Square Park in Murietta, featuring 50 Black-owned businesses, food, live entertainment, kids activities and community resources. I'm curious what's the inspiration behind Taste of Soul and how's the event grown over the past five years?

Janee Robinson

Oh, okay, awesome. So, five years ago, we set out to create a space where our community could celebrate who we are, support Black-owned businesses and come together in a joyful and solidarity, said Veronica, the CEO of Sankofa Forever One, this Expo has grown tremendously into something truly special in a day where culture meets commerce. We want to circulate those black dollars right where families can make memories and where we lift up each other, and we're inviting everyone to come out to the Inland Empire to join us in our milestone celebration.

Maya Gwynn

It's really impressive to start like a live event series after COVID, directly after COVID. So props to y'all. What impact have you seen Taste of Soul have on local Black entrepreneurs? And how does the event create opportunities that extend beyond just single day of sales?

Janee Robinson

Oh, my goodness, this event. The first event was, I mean, it was off the charts. We had about 3000 walk through the event. We use clickers, and we also gave out swag bags. And I think that showcasing our Black-owned businesses in our community, because the community is very, very military heavy. So there's, you know, military stuff everywhere. And, "Are you military? You get 5% discount." But I think giving opportunities to showcase because before the book you gave me - the directory, we had no idea who was who and what or where they were. So then after the event, now people can put a face to name when they see their promos anywhere, you know, they see logos, especially with our sponsorship, it creates such a great experience for our community to come together.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely for someone attending for the first time, what moments or experience do you hope they walk away with?

Janee Robinson

I want our first time party goers. - it's a big family party, right - I want them to walk away with feeling a sense of oneness, outside of we are kicking off Black History Month officially, right? But I want our first time people to really feel loved. I think that post COVID, we were inside. We were with our families. We knew who loved us, but outside of there, we are to be righteous to one another, to love on each other, to, you know, even the homeless. We want to make sure that we're taking care of each other, and this is a family event where you can bring your kids out and, you know, we want to teach the next generations, continue to talk about how powerful the black community is and what it means to be black in America. That's really one big takeaway is just to be proud, because we're going to showcase so much. Food, you know? We have little skits, and we have black history trivia. We have so much that kids don't really see this in school, families who don't really talk about it, you know. And just say we are here.

Maya Gwynn

What are some of your favorite aspects of this event that we haven't talked about yet that you want to highlight?

Janee Robinson

Oh, my goodness. So we have a run of show so there's never a dull moment. We showcase local talent, and then we have students come up and they give these great speeches, and you have to guess who they are. And so, I mean these kids, I mean, we have first graders with all kinds of monologues coming this year. And then we have The Temptations. Okay, so we have some of the brothers, or some of our fraternities coming out to perform as a Temptation, So that right there, the runner show is going to be off the chain.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah, you had me at the kid monologues.

Janee Robinson

Oh, we had one student last year. And when you hear how powerful they feel and empowered, and now that I'm in high school, I get to see them older, who've participated five years ago. And they have that same zeal. There are next little presidents of ASB, you know the president of the Black Student Union. So it just creates a moment and a space for them to be able to grow.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely, we're gonna move to our rapid-fire portion. So I'm excited to hear your answers. If your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Janee Robinson

We Are Family.

Maya Gwynn

By Sister Sledge. And if you had to teach your master class or give a TED talk on a random skill you have besides the work you already do, what would it be?

Janee Robinson

How to speak. Public speaking.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah, that's a great one. And what's your favorite Murrieta restaurant or landmark there that reminds you of Murrieta?

Janee Robinson

Yeah, there's a barbecue place. It's the fallen sheriff. Out of Lake Elsinore, passed away on January 13, which is my birthday. Last year. Calhoun - the Calhoun barbecue spot. It's his family. Fallen Sheriff.

Maya Gwynn

Okay, and how can people find out more about this event happening this weekend?

Janee Robinson

Oh, my goodness. I mean, just tuning in right here, right. You can go to our Facebook page. We are Sankofa Forever One on Facebook. Or, you know, there's the Black Riverside County page. You should see the advertisement anywhere, and we may be able to give you a link. And we'll see you there, or be square.

Maya Gwynn

Thank you so much for being here. This is such a good conversation. This sounds so much fun.

Janee Robinson

Yes, ma'am.

Maya Gwynn

Janee Robinson is Outreach Coordinator at the Taste of Soul & Black Business Expo. Find this segment and others at kvcrnews.org/bpie support for the segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long term investments in black led organizations and Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn. Thank you.