September 10: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Jose Medina, Riverside County Supervisor with the First District. Thank you so much for being with us today, Mr. Medina.

Jose Medina

Thanks for having me, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Mr. Medina, you were recently elected to board of supervisors. What inspired you to run?

Jose Medina

Well, I would go back to where I come from, being the son of immigrants, having Catholic parents who told me and my brothers and sisters that we always have to be concerned about others and not just to be concerned about ourselves. So I always have seen government as a way to improve people's lives, and after 10 years in the state legislature, having been a community college trustee, I saw supervisor as another way to give back to the community.

Yvette Walker

Tell us a little bit more about what a board of supervisor does, and what does your district entail?

Jose Medina

So the first supervisorial district that I represent takes in the cities of Riverside, Jurupa Valley, and the city of Perris, and the unincorporated areas of Mead Valley and High Grove. I represent close to half a million people. And the role of the supervisor, I liken it similar to a city council member, in the sense that we have that function.

Yvette Walker

As the former Chair of Higher Education, you advocated for AB 101 - Ethnic Studies requirement for high school students. What is that?

Jose Medina

So I was a educator, a high school teacher, before joining the legislature, before being a supervisor, and I saw the need to expand education, to expand what students are taught. As a US History teacher, I saw that many groups, cultures were not represented. Their stories were not included. So when I had the opportunity to teach ethnic studies and Chicano studies, I emphasize the contributions of other groups, whether it be Asian Americans, African Americans, Native Americans or Latinos.

Yvette Walker

What are some of the misnomers about Ethnic Studies and what is the reality of it?

Jose Medina

Well, I would say a misnomer is that Ethnic Studies might be used in a way of propaganda. And I would say no, that Ethnic Studies is, in fact, again, giving the full story, filling in the gaps that have existed for way too long, and giving students a sense that they are certainly part of the community, that they are part of the history and fabric of this country, of this state and the communities they live in. So if I could use the analogy that Cheech Marin uses when he talks about Chicano art, he says, Chicano art is American art, Ethnic Studies is American history.

Yvette Walker

And what have you seen in your students that have taken these Ethnic Studies courses?

Jose Medina

So having been able to teach Chicano Studies and Ethnic Studies in Riverside Unified where I was a teacher, I saw firsthand that effect, how students felt empowered, how all of a sudden they became the light sort of lit up, right? And they said, well, now I'm being treated seriously. And they raised to that occasion. Studies out of Stanford have demonstrated the data is there that students who are in those classes perform better academically, across the board, that their GPA actually goes up. Their attendance goes up, and their achievement goes up.

Yvette Walker

Wow, those are wonderful results. What are some of the areas you hope to focus on in your tenure as supervisor, Mr. Medina?

Jose Medina

Well, I indicated that the role of the supervisor, especially in the unincorporated areas, is so important. Oftentimes, unincorporated areas, since they don't have a city council, they're not cities, lag behind, whether it be sidewalks or lights, and some of those things are important to me in the areas that I represent, both High Grove and Mead Valley.

Yvette Walker

For those that wish to share concerns or accolades. How can the community connect with you?

Jose Medina

I would encourage people to attend our board meetings that happen usually Tuesdays. Then we usually have two board meetings a month. They take place at 9:30 in the morning. If you're interested in an item, you can call in to give your opinion. We have a newsletter that comes out every other month in English and in Spanish. We have a website, and I'm also on Facebook and Instagram. And being a supervisor, I live 24/7 in the district that I represent. So people see me on the streets, at the grocery store, at restaurants, and they communicate with me there as well.

Yvette Walker

Mr. Medina, thank you so much for making the time to share your work and inspiring those listening.

Jose Medina

A pleasure to be here with you today.

Yvette Walker

Jose Medina is Riverside County Supervisor with the First District. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community for KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.