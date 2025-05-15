Black Perspectives IE: Lakiesha Hohl

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Lakeisha Hohl, Founder of S&L Foster Family Agency. Thank you so much for being here, Lakiesha.

Lakiesha Hohl

Thank you for having me. I'm excited to be here.

Maya Gwynn

What inspired you to start S&L Foster Family Agency, was there a specific moment that inspired you? What was your background?

Lakiesha Hohl

So I was a social worker, and I love taking on the older cases, teenagers, those that are getting ready to transition out of foster care, and just really started listening to their stories, like how some of them would move into a home and would not have choices. And, I mean, like bedding sets, they were given things that were already there like floral bedding, and teenage boys going into a room that it's like, I don't want to live here, you know? So I started really listening to them, hearing how they're always put into meeting after meeting, and not being able to sometimes go to prom or because they don't have the money, and that's what really gave me the courage, I should say, to leave my previous job and start my own agency.

Maya Gwynn

What unique challenges do you feel foster families and foster youth face in the Inland Empire, specifically compared to other regions in California?

Lakiesha Hohl

I would say lack of resources. I mean, there are so many great nonprofits doing the work, but I do feel like a lot of them are sometimes cookie cutter. Being able to sit with the young adults to find out, like, hey, when I was in foster care, this is what I really needed at the time, and taking a holistic approach to things. So I feel, if we really find out like what it is that they really need, I have young adults that don't know what a realtor is. They feel like college is the only thing that they can use to, you know, invest in themselves. And a lot of them don't even feel like they are capable of attending college. So giving them the opportunity to say, hey, I want to learn more trades just getting to know who these kids and young adults are and finding out their needs.

Maya Gwynn

What do you feel like is the most common thing you hear from kids who have aged out of foster care and their specific needs?

Lakiesha Hohl

They wish they really got the skills that they needed, that somebody would invest in them. What we know as a social worker is when they're like, around 14, we have to let the counties know, like, hey, this child is getting ready to transition soon so they get into independent living skills. A lot of those skills are very cookie cutter. They're not personalized. To find out what interests you have. What do you want to do? Because a lot of times they don't know what they even want to do, you know? So those are some things that I feel like we really have to get to the heart of it.

Maya Gwynn

Do you see differences in the experiences of specifically black foster youth in our region, and how is your agency addressing those disparities?

Lakiesha Hohl

I do, yeah, before I started my own agency, for instance, placement - there's a huge stigma, for sure, against, oh, I can't do their hair. You know, I would take an African American child, but I can't do their hair. And even if you're telling them, like, hey, we can teach you. I mean, I actually went into a home, a previous home, and taught the parents how to do the child's hair.

Maya Gwynn

There's a lot of black women specifically who would be willing to do that.

Lakiesha Hohl

Absolutely. So that is one factor. I do want to say that a lot of the children in foster care that are minorities, it's a disadvantage. Also, a lot of the minorities come with a lot of siblings that I've noticed, and we want to split them up, because there's nobody that will take that many kids. So I feel like it's kind of taking away some of their roots, their heritage. So those are things that are definitely affecting their community and then when they age out, a lot of times, you know, we are labeling them as, oh, they're just an unruly child, but we didn't take the time to invest in them.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah that's heartbreaking. On a more positive note - What's your vision for the future of your agency, and what are some of the highlights you want to talk about, the amazing things that you guys are doing that I know that personally?

Lakiesha Hohl

So the vision, again, is getting back to first of all, it takes a village. Where did that leave us really just relying on my partnerships, the holistic side of it. We are actually starting a project called Elevated Roots, which I'm so excited. We're partnering with Sandalwood Farms and Sanctuary, which is my sister's company, and we are just doing some farming classes. But it's a parent and me class, and it's really to keep together the family bond, preserving what might have been lost. So I work with a lot of clients that transition from foster care, their parents, sometimes parents of two to three kids, if we don't start breaking those generational barriers and getting in there and finding like, what issues occurred, it's gonna continue. And there's a huge connection between homelessness and foster care. San Bernardino, we have over 5000 kids in the foster care system, and so think of all of those if they don't have the proper roots, the proper foundation - we're gonna see them on the corner. And that's gonna cost our community a lot of money too, right? So that's my goal. My vision is just to invest. It might be five, you know, young adults, teenagers, but at least we're pouring into them. We're not just giving kits here and there, we are actually finding out through mentorships and holistic workshops, how can we help you?

Maya Gwynn

And that leads me to my next question, how can just a person that doesn't maybe have any ties to foster care but wants to help you out, what's the best way they can do that?

Lakiesha Hohl

Volunteering is amazing. We love our volunteers donating on our website. We are very open about where the funds are going, so that would be a huge blessing, as I don't get paid for this either. So any amount of money would be a great way to support our mission.

Maya Gwynn

And we're gonna move into our rapid fire portion. So just the first thing that comes to your mind, no wrong answers. Okay, if your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Lakiesha Hohl

I'm a New Edition fan. So, Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition. And the reason why I say that is because you know the kids too, like, we need to know you're in it for the good and the bad, right?

Maya Gwynn

That's a good one, yep. And if you had to teach a master class or give a TED talk on a random skill you have, whether it be really serious or like something really silly, what would it be?

Lakiesha Hohl

I would say decorating. That sounds so cliché, but that is my passion. You've been to the office. I love decorating, and I do. I'm a firm believer about your space is everything, and that you know makes you feel a certain way, so if you feel good in your space, you're gonna feel confident going outside.,

Maya Gwynn

Well that makes a lot of sense too, because the demographic that you're working in creating a sense at home and welcomeness is so important, so that you do a great job. And what is your favorite IE restaurant, or a landmark that reminds you of the Inland Empire?

Lakiesha Hohl

There's a barbecue place called Radical Dog. It's in Rancho off a Foothill. And then Sweet Dough Cafe, gourmet cinnamon rolls.

Maya Gwynn

How can people keep up with you and support your work?

Lakiesha Hohl

So social media, Instagram, we're very active on there. And then our website, sandlfosterfamilyagency.org, and you can always visit a tour to come in our office as well. I would love that.

Maya Gwynn

Thank you so much.

Lakiesha Hohl

Thank you. Lakiesha Hohl is Founder of S&L Foster Family Agency. Support for this segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long term investments and black led organizations and Riverside and San Bernardino counties join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn. Thank you.